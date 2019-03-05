Second Melbourne council to cough up millions in fines glitch

FIRST ON 3AW: Tipped off to The Rumour File, investigated by Neil Mitchell

A second council has revealed it could owe drivers millions of dollars in refunds for fines.

The windfall for motorists follows a major legal glitch after appeals against fines were incorrectly outsourced, rather than being dealt with by the council.

Monash was the first council to come forward, with Shane McCluskey on Monday telling Neil Mitchell it affects tens of thousands of drivers between 2006 and 2016.

Kingston Council joined the party yesterday, admitting they have encountered the same issue by outsourcing appeals against fines to Tenix.

Mayor Georgina Oxley has told Neil Mitchell 20,000 drivers are implicated.

The Glen Eira and Port Phillip Councils are also believed to be among the ten councils implicated.

Monash will send out 26,500 letters on Monday, with about $2.6 million of fines impacted for that council alone.

It’s understood the Attorney General, Jill Hennessy, has been asked to amend the act.

