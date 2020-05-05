Second Victoria Police member suspended over Dean Laidley photo leak
A second Victoria Police member has been suspended in relation to pictures of Dean Laidley in custody ending up on social media.
The senior constable is also facing the prospect of police charges.
It comes after another senior constable was suspended on Monday.
The images appear to show Laidley, 53, dressed with a blonde wig and make-up.
Laidley was arrested and charged with stalking at the weekend.
Police said their Professional Standards investigation remained ongoing.