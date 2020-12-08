3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Secret breach: A traveller evaded..

Secret breach: A traveller evaded Sydney quarantine and flew to Melbourne in July

6 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Secret breach: A traveller evaded Sydney quarantine and flew to Melbourne in July

It’s been revealed there was another case of a traveller evading hotel quarantine in Sydney and flying to Melbourne, but it was kept secret from the public.

In July, a man arriving in Sydney from San Francisco bypassed quarantine and immediately got on a flight to Melbourne.

Airline staff reported the quarantine breach on July 14 and the man was forced into quarantine in Melbourne.

He tested negative to COVID-19.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed to The Age that it did not alert passengers on the domestic flight of the breach, saying it was not the policy to alert contacts
at that time.

The revelation comes after two German travellers were mistakenly allowed to skip quarantine in Sydney and fly to Melbourne at the weekend.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332