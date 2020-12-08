Secret breach: A traveller evaded Sydney quarantine and flew to Melbourne in July

It’s been revealed there was another case of a traveller evading hotel quarantine in Sydney and flying to Melbourne, but it was kept secret from the public.

In July, a man arriving in Sydney from San Francisco bypassed quarantine and immediately got on a flight to Melbourne.

Airline staff reported the quarantine breach on July 14 and the man was forced into quarantine in Melbourne.

He tested negative to COVID-19.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed to The Age that it did not alert passengers on the domestic flight of the breach, saying it was not the policy to alert contacts

at that time.

The revelation comes after two German travellers were mistakenly allowed to skip quarantine in Sydney and fly to Melbourne at the weekend.