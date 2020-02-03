3AW
Security guard hurt, teenage boy charged, following alleged theft and ‘scuffle’ at shopping centre

5 hours ago
rumour confirmed
The Rumour File

An alleged teenage thief is facing multiple charges after a “scuffle” broke out at a Taylors Lakes shopping centre.

Police have been told a male was seen stealing from a store at the Melton Highway complex about 3.25pm on Sunday.

He was confronted by an employee of the store and security staff and a scuffle ensued.

A St Albans boy, aged 16, was detained by security until police arrived.

A security guard received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The boy was charged with intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury, two counts of unlawful assault and one count of theft.

The boy was remanded to appear at a Children’s Court on Monday.

rumour confirmed
