Security guard stabbed amid ‘disturbing’ rise in shopping centre violence

A 39-year-old Noble Park man and a 34-year-old Narre Warren woman have been arrested after a security guard was allegedly stabbed at a Kmart store in Narre Warren overnight.

Investigators say the violence incident occurred after two security guards approached the pair and asked about items in their trolley, which they may not have paid for.

Witnesses say a woman then grabbed a knife from the kitchen department at the Fountain Gate shopping centre store at 5.30pm.

One security guard was allegedly stabbed in the arm, while the woman lunged at another guard and slashed his shirt.

One security guard was taken to hospital in stable conditions with non-life threatening issues.

The 18-year-old son of 3AW listener Andrew was working at the store at the time, and he was also the victim of a one-punch attack at the shopping centre three years ago.

Andrew says something needs to be done to curb violence at Fountain Gate.

“It’s very worrying that this is happening at a shopping centre and a store where families congregate.

“It’s disturbing.”

The centre has seen an increase in violence of more than 100 per cent in the past five years.