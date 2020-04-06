Selfies from the front-line: The workers keeping Australia’s essential services running

While many Australians are working from home, essential workers are heading out work to keep Australia’s critical services running during this unprecedented time.

Sue called 3AW’s Neil Mitchell with a wonderful idea to celebrate the people who are working to keep the country going during the COVID-19 pandemic — a front line photo gallery.

The idea came to her after she received a selfie from her daughter, who is a nurse.

“When I saw it, it just struck a chord with me,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“There’s so many young nurses out there, some are coming into their first year and they’re just thrown straight into this.

“I just thought it would be a great way we could acknowledge and celebrate our nurses.”

From nurses to truck drivers, supermarket workers to paramedics, police to posties, if you’re still working to keep the country running, send your selfie to nmitchell@3aw.com.au!