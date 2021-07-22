3AW
Selfless businessman’s random act of kindness to help a struggling CBD restaurant

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Fancy Hank's

A generous Melbourne businessman has thrown a lifeline to a struggling CBD business which is enduring yet another lockdown.

The businessman, who wants to remain anonymous, heard about the plight of Fancy Hank’s earlier this week.

Within moments of learning about the situation the American barbecue restaurant was in, he gave the owners a call and ordered 135 plates of food to be delivered to staff at his business.

Mike Patrick from Fancy Hank’s, says he’s “full of pep” after receiving the call.

“That’s more than we took all of last weekend during lockdown takeaway,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s nearly $4000 worth of food.”

Mr Patrick says the business is “going to be okay” but the gesture has really helped his struggling staff.

“This is for my staff … they’re the ones who cop it in the neck every time,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Mike Patrick from Fancy Hank’s

 

Image: Google Maps

