Senator under fire for linking immigration with unemployment

Senator Kristina Keneally has come under scrutiny for linking immigration with Australian unemployment.

Ms Keneally said Australia needed to reassess its policy once borders re-opened.

Labor has traditionally been a “party of immigration” and Keneally’s comments have caught many by surprise.

“I think this is being driven by the union movement,” Tom Elliott said on Monday.

He spoke about the issue with Economics Professor, Richard Holden, from the UNSW Business School.

“I was surprised and I was also surprised to see it from Senator Keneally, who I think is very sensible on most issues,”

“It was an unusual thing to say.

“Perhaps it does have something to do with union pressure, as you suggested.”

