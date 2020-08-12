Send a COVID-19 care package to a Melbourne senior citizen

Stage 4 lockdown has hit many Melburnians hard.

For some older Victorians, who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, it’s a frightening and isolating time.

General Manager of National Seniors, Chris Grice, says many elderly Australians are too scared to leave home for essential trips.

“We’ve been talking to a lot of older Australians who are concerned about getting out and about to do their grocery shopping, and do those medical appointments,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re giving them the time to have a conversation.”

Through those conversations, National Seniors found many elderly Victorians are having trouble sourcing protective equipment.

So, they’ve launched an initiative to send care packages to seniors in COVID-19 hotspots.

Each care pack contains face masks, hand sanitiser, alcohol wipes and a letter with the details for the COVID-19 support line.

You can donate to the care package initiative HERE.

Press PLAY below for more.

Danny Wallis heard Chris Grice on air with Neil Mitchell, and he felt compelled to donate.

He’s donated $20,000 — enough for 1000 care packages!

Press PLAY below to hear how it unfolded.