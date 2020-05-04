Senior constable suspended, expected to be charged, over Dean Laidley photos

A senior constable has been suspended by Victoria Police and is expected to be charged after photos of AFL identity Dean Laidley ended up on the internet after he was arrested.

The images on social media appear to show the former North Melbourne coach, 53, dressed with a blonde wig and make-up.

It’s been branded a gross breach of privacy and human rights.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton apologised to Laidley for what he described as “totally appalling” conduct.

“It’s conduct we will not tolerate,” Deputy Commissioner Patton said.

“We are treating this matter seriously.”

The senior constable has been stood down, with pay, while an investigation takes place.

He is expected to be charged with “unauthorised disclosure of information” which carries penalties of up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $40,000.

“I am appalled a member of Victoria Police has taken these photos,” Deputy Commissioner Patton said.