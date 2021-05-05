Senior COVID-19 quarantine bureaucrat stood down after shocking report

A senior Andrews government bureaucrat who was working for the state’s COVID-19 quarantine infection prevention and control body has been stood down.

It comes after The Australian reported general manager of COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria’s Infection Prevention and Control, Matiu Bush, had been reported to authorities twice since March.

In one instance, the bureaucrat reportedly defied a request to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test, while in another he breached infection-control protocols.

3AW state political reporter, Stefanie Waclawik, says they have been stood down for “attitude and behaviour, rather than what they did”.

“The commissioner didn’t specify what his comments were but she did say they were disappointing and a review is underway,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“They said public confidence is paramount, so although these breaches were low level, low risk, the public needs to have confidence in the system.”

Ms Cassar says Bush was counselled after the incident in question.

