Sent to the principal’s office: Parents behaving badly

A school principal is calling on parents to be more respectful following threatening and abusive behavior towards teachers and staff.

The acting principal of Doncaster Secondary College Glen Morris has asked parents to read the school’s Dignity and Respect Statement following several incidents of poor behavior this year.

Sue Bell, President of The Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals said this kind of behavior from parents is not commonplace.

“The vast majority of parents are supportive of schools and know how to communicate with them in a calm manner,” Ms Bell told Tom Elliott.

“It’s important they are role models for their children in how to deal with difficult situations, how to stay calm and have a conversation in a civilized manner.”

Ms Bell explains that parents can get confused about communication once their child reaches secondary school.

“School’s need to make sure they are welcoming for parents and that parents know who to communicate with for their child.”

