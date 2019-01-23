Serena Williams refuses to blame injury for defeat … but not everybody is buying it

Serena Williams has refused to blame an ankle injury for her final set capitulation against Karolina Pliskova.

But not everybody is buying it.

Williams was knocked out the Australian Open in stunning fashion after leading 5-1 in the final set.

She suffered a left ankle injury while serving for the match.

“She didn’t win another point on her serve the entire rest of the match,” leading international tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg told Sportsday.

“She lost all 10 remaining points on her serve.

“She lands on her left foot on her serve.

“I feel like that had to be a factor.”

Williams brushed off suggestions the injury cost her the match in her post-match press conference.

She was full of praise for her opponent.

Rothenberg said it seemed “calculated” from the tennis icon, given her now infamous meltdown after losing to Naomi Osaka.

