Serious crash causes major peak-hour Monash Fwy delays

Only one lane of the Monash Freeway is open in-bound after a serious crash at Eastlink.

As well as the three lane closures, the speed limit is down to 40 km/h.

The incident happened before 7am but one of the cars involved in that smash can’t be moved and the tow truck is unlikely to arrive until about 8am.

The Department Of Transport recommends drivers exit the Monash Freeway early and use the Princes Hwy instead.

The cause of the crash and is not yet clear.

It’s not believed there were any serious injuries.