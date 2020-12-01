Monash Freeway reopens: Speeding drivers who caused crash still on the run

Image: VicTraffic

The people responsible for a car rollover which forced the closure of all out-bound lanes on the Monash Freeway for almost three hours remain on the run.

Two vehicles were travelling a high speed when one of them clipped a third vehicle, causing it to overturn just after 7am.

The driver of one of the offending vehicles was then picked up by the other car and the speeding motorists fled the scene.

The innocent motorist in the vehicle that rolled was trapped for a short period of time.

He has since been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The freeway was closed out-bound at Ferntree Gully Road for more than three hours.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport says recovery crews were “really struggling” to get to the scene.

“There’s a whole heap of people stuck between where the freeway is closed at Ferntree Gully Road and the scene of the accident,” he told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for more.