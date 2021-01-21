Armed car-jacker shot and killed by police after dramatic Drouin chase

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

An alleged armed car-jacker has died after being shot by police in Drouin this morning.

Police were called to the corner of Baths Road and Strzelecki Highway at Mirboo North following reports of an armed carjacking at about 7.40am.

Investigators have been told a man with a knife threatened a man and stole his silver Audi station wagon.

The stolen car was then seen driving erratically in Drouin just before 9am, and a police chase ensued.

Witness Brock says the stolen vehicle collided with an oncoming car and the carjacker got out.

“He proceeds to get out of his car and run towards my car holding something in his hand,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It must have been a weapon of some sort because the police were yelling at him to drop it.

“He didn’t drop it and was shot twice.

“They gave him every opportunity to stop.”

Police have confirmed the man has died.

The homicide squad will investigate to determine the exact circumstances, which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged.

Press PLAY below for Brock’s eyewitness account.

Image: 9News