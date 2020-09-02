Serious smash shuts Eastern Freeway in-bound

The Eastern Freeway is closed inbound following a crash that’s left two people fighting for life in hospital.

A white Subaru Impreza, which was carrying four people, smashed into a barrier on the Eastern Freeway, in-bound near Bulleen Road just before 11pm last night.

The impact of the crash was so great it dislodged a two tonne concrete barrier.

All four occupants were taken to hospital. Two of the four are in a critical condition.

In-bound lanes of the Eastern Freeway remain closed between Doncaster and Bulleen roads.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the crash or has dash camera footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.