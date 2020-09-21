3AW
Serious smash shuts Princes Freeway out-bound at Werribee

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel

An air ambulance is on the scene following a serious crash near the COVID-19 checkpoint at Little River.

The truck vs ute smash has shut the Princes Freeway out-bound at Werribee.

All Geelong-bound lanes are expected to be closed until at least midday.

Emergency Services were first called to the collision at about 6.40am.

Paramedics are treating one patient.

Witness AJ said part of the ute is wedged under the truck.

“I don’t think it looks very good,” he said.

Press PLAY below for AJ’s account and more from Australian Traffic Network’s Sebastian Cant.

Significant detours are in place and drivers are advised to delay travel.

Ross and Russel
News
