Advertisement
Enormous deadly snake captured at Victorian winery
A snake catcher has captured a huge eastern brown snake from a winery near Melton.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.
A snake catcher has captured a huge eastern brown snake from a winery near Melton.