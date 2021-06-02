‘Seriously?’: Adelaide radio host responds to bizarre South Australian health advice

South Australian health authorities yesterday warned AFL fans not to touch the ball if it flies into the crowd during the Adelaide v Collingwood game on Saturday.

At a press conference on Wednesday, South Australian Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier, said authorities were “looking at the ball”.

“I have noticed occasionally it does get kicked into the crowd. We are working through the details of what that will mean,” she said.

“If you are at Adelaide Oval and the ball comes towards you, my advice to you is to duck and just do not touch that ball.”

Professor Spurrier’s comments have been met by humour and anger online, with some questioning if the comments were serious health advice.

Breakfast host at FIVEaa in Adelaide, David Penberthy, says South Australians are just as confused as Victorians are by the advice.

“I think a lot of people are just scratching their heads and thinking ‘Seriously? Is this actually proper medical advice?’,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I think the problem with this sort of stuff is that it actually sounds like it’s being done on the fly and it undermines peoples’ preparedness to actually take this seriously.

“People are going to really have to keep their wits about them following the flow of play to work out who’s had the last touch before the ball comes into the crowd!”

Image: 9News