Seven arrested after man stabbed in terrifying Berwick home invasion

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A man has been stabbed and seven people have been arrested following a terrifying home invasion in Melbourne’s south-east.

Several male offenders kicked in the front door of a McNair Court home in Berwick just after 2am this morning.

Police have confirmed a male occupant of the home was stabbed and is in hospital.

Fortunately, his injuries are not life threatening.

Police spotted a vehicle stolen during the violent home invasion in the Hobsons Bay area about an hour after the home invasion and followed it all the way to Derrimut in Melbourne’s west.

They deployed stop sticks, catching up with the home invaders on Palmer Parade.

Seven male suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were arrested.

All seven men remain in custody.

Press PLAY below for more details from police

