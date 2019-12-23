Seven men charged over brawl that led to Patrick Cronin’s death

Seven men have been charged by police in relation to the brawl which ended up claiming the life of 19-year-old Patrick Cronin in 2016.

All of those charged are now aged in their 30’s.

Victoria Police announced on Monday it had charged seven men with affray.

A 30-year-old Montmorency male.

A 34-year-old Diamond Creek male.

A 35-year-old Diamond Creek male.

A 35-year-old Eltham North male.

A 35-year-old Panton Hill male.

A 36-year-old Diamond Creek male.

A 32-year-old Greensborough male.

Andrew Lee is currently serving an eight-year jail term for killing Patrick Cronin outside The Windy Mile hotel at Diamond Creek.

He was found guilty of manslaughter.

Patrick Cronin’s father, Matt, told 3AW Drive he welcomed the news.

“I guess it is some sort of closure, but there is still process to follow, obviously,” he said.

Matt said he and wife Robyn were doing their best to remember Pat at this time of year.

“We had everybody around at our house (for Christmas) yesterday, we were all sitting out on the back verandah – Robyn managed to squeeze 27 chairs out on the back verandah – and we had an empty seat, just for Pat,” he said.

