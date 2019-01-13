Seven people injured after serious crash on Princes Highway

All outbound lanes of the Princes Highway are closed following a two car crash that’s left seven people injured.

The crash happened at the intersection with Springvale Road shortly before 5am.

Chris Miller from VicRoads says motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“We don’t know how long this closure will be in place,” he said.

“The Major Collision investigation unit is on the scene.”

7 News reporter Emily Angwin, who is at the scene, told Ross and John the damage to the vehicles is extensive.

“There’s debris spread over about a 50 metre radius,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Springvale Road and Princes Highway when an east-bound vehicle collided with north-bound vehicle just before 5am.

There were six occupants travelling in the east-bound vehicle aged between 16 and 20.

They were all taken to hospital with injuries.

The sole occupant of the north-bound vehicle, a Parkdale man in his 40s, was also taken to hospital with injuries.

Bad smash on Springvale Rd and Princes Highway. @EmilyCAngwin tells us up to seven people have been injured. “Two really smashed up cars. There’s debris spread over 50m.” All lanes outbound on the Princes are closed, but city-bound lanes remain open. — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) January 13, 2019

Meanwhile a woman has died in the three-car crash at Heidelberg Heights.

Police say she was a passenger in a vehicle that turned onto the wrong side of Bell Street about 5.30 last night.

The driver of that car is in a critical condition in hospital.

Image: Nine News