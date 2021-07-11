Seven teens facing string of charges following alleged home invasion

Seven teenagers are facing a raft of charges following an alleged home invasion at Berwick that saw a man suffer stab wounds.

Several male offenders allegedly kicked in the front door of a McNair Court home in Berwick just after 2am on Monday.

Police have confirmed a male occupant of the home was stabbed and is in hospital.

Fortunately, his injuries are not life threatening.

Police spotted a vehicle stolen during the violent home invasion in the Hobsons Bay area about an hour after the home invasion and followed it all the way to Derrimut in Melbourne’s west before using stop sticks to bring it to a halt.

Four males and three females allegedly ran from the car and were arrested nearby.

A 15-year-old Cranbourne girl has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old Cranbourne East girl has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

A 14-year-old Cranbourne girl has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

An 18-year-old Cranbourne man has been charged with aggravated home invasion, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, and theft of motor car.

A 16-year-old Cranbourne East boy has been charged with aggravated home invasion, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, and theft of motor car.

A 15-year-old Clyde North boy has been charged with aggravated home invasion, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, and theft of motor car.

A 17-year-old Cranbourne boy has been charged with aggravated home invasion, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, and theft of motor car, and driving offences including reckless conduct endangering life.

Press PLAY below for more details from police