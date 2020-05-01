3AW
Seven-year-old girl’s heartwarming gesture to brighten up a tough week for police

42 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

A seven-year-old girl has brought some joy into a very dark period for Melbourne police.

Eliza made a card for her local police, to let them know she was thinking of them in the wake of the Eastern Freeway tragedy, and to tell them she appreciated the job they do.

Press PLAY below for Eliza’s heartwarming explanation about why she wanted to send the card.

Eliza was delighted to receive a response back from Mordialloc police, too!

