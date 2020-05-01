Seven-year-old girl’s heartwarming gesture to brighten up a tough week for police

A seven-year-old girl has brought some joy into a very dark period for Melbourne police.

Eliza made a card for her local police, to let them know she was thinking of them in the wake of the Eastern Freeway tragedy, and to tell them she appreciated the job they do.

Eliza was delighted to receive a response back from Mordialloc police, too!