Several passengers flee high speed crash that sparked Monash Freeway closure

12 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
As many as four offenders remain on the run following a high speed crash involving a stolen car on the Monash Freeway.

The crash forced the closure of all inbound lanes of the freeway for more than four hours on Monday morning.

Witnesses saw the allegedly stolen vehicle being driven erratically, at speed, before the driver lost control and crashed inbound between Springvale and Blackburn Roads shortly before 5am.

Police have been told as many as four people fled the scene.

At this stage, no arrests have been made.

All lanes of the Monash Freeway are now open.

