Several pedestrians hit in brutal morning on Melbourne roads

Four pedestrians have been hit by cars this morning — three within 35 minutes of madness — in separate incidents that have prompted authorities to ask people to take care.

Three pedestrians were hit in incidents at Ballarat, Templestowe Lower and South Yarra between 6.55am and 7.30am.

All three of those of pedestrians were taken to hospital with pelvic injuries, but in stable conditions.

Meanwhile, caller Wally told Neil Mitchell of a fourth incident at Box Hill, which police later confirmed.

It’s prompted a renewed warning for motorists to take care in the wet weather.

“It’s overcast and wet out there. Look out for each other,” Ambulance Victoria tweeted this morning.

Keris Arndt from the weather bureau says parts of Melbourne received up to 12 millimetres of rain overnight, with more on the way today and tomorrow before a mostly fine weekend.