Several suspicious fires force hundreds to evacuate Port Melbourne apartment complex

4 hours ago
3AW News

Several suspicious fires at a Port Melbourne apartment complex overnight forced more than 350 residents to evacuate their homes.

The main blaze began on the top floor of the 11-storey apartment building on Plummer Street.

Fire Rescue Victoria crew arrived at the scene at about 10.30pm, where they also discovered several small fires in the basement.

The internal sprinkler system doused the flames and nobody was injured.

The fires are being treated as suspicious.

Police are investigating the incident.

