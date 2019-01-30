Severe storms lash Melbourne and surrounds

Wild storms have lashed Melbourne and surrounds.

3AW was flooded with calls from listeners reporting high winds, heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning.

The lightning strike, pictured above, was taken at Aspendale beach.

The temperature in Melbourne’s CBD was a sweltering 37.9 degrees at 4.25pm.

It dropped to 25.2 degrees in the space of less than an hour.

There were multiple call outs for help, with the roof pictured below collapsing on Kiandra Close at Aspendale.