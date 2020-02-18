Severe storms to lash Melbourne’s west (then east)

Severe thunderstorms will lash Melbourne’s western suburbs before crossing the bay and hitting the east.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an official severe weather warning shortly before 6pm on Tuesday night.

The storms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of Werribee, the area west of Werribee and northern parts of the Bellarine Peninsula.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

They are forecast to affect Laverton, Werribee and Williamstown by 6:25 pm and Caulfield, Dandenong, Footscray, Frankston, Glen Waverley, Melbourne City, Preston and St Albans half an hour later.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

