3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Severe storms to lash Melbourne’..

Severe storms to lash Melbourne’s west (then east)

8 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA

Severe thunderstorms will lash Melbourne’s western suburbs before crossing the bay and hitting the east.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an official severe weather warning shortly before 6pm on Tuesday night.

The storms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of Werribee, the area west of Werribee and northern parts of the Bellarine Peninsula.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

They are forecast to affect Laverton, Werribee and Williamstown by 6:25 pm and Caulfield, Dandenong, Footscray, Frankston, Glen Waverley, Melbourne City, Preston and St Albans half an hour later.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

PIC: Getty Images (generic image)

NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.