Severe weather warning: Damaging winds expected this afternoon

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging wind gusts this afternoon.

Damaging winds, averaging 60km to 70km per hour, are expected to sweep the state.

Blizzard conditions are likely to develop in the Alpines tonight and continue into tomorrow.

Those likely to be affected include Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Traralgon and Bairnsdale.

