Severe weather warning: Damaging winds expected this afternoon

2 hours ago
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging wind gusts this afternoon.

Damaging winds, averaging 60km to 70km per hour, are expected to sweep the state.

Blizzard conditions are likely to develop in the Alpines tonight and continue into tomorrow.

Those likely to be affected include Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Traralgon and Bairnsdale.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move vehicles under cover or away from trees;
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony;
  • Keep clear of fallen power lines;
