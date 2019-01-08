Sewing needles stuck into Melbourne train seat

Sewing needles appear to have been deliberately stuck into a seat of a Melbourne train.

Anthony Artusa told 3AW Drive he boarded the train at West Footscray when he noticed a seat free a few minutes later.

Naturally, he sat down in it.

“I felt a prick on my upper leg,” he said.

“I stood up and noticed there was a number of needles in the seat.

“Somebody had placed roughly 20 or so in the cushions.

“You couldn’t see them when I sat down but when I sat down the weight obviously pushed them through.”

Word of warning when travelling on @metrotrains. Had a lovely surprise this morning when I sat on a seat with around 20 needles sticking out of it 🤙🏼 #NeedlesOfMelbourne pic.twitter.com/zjjVwgrBXo — Anthony Artusa (@aartusa) January 7, 2019

Metro Trains says it has handed over security footage to the Police Transit Team.