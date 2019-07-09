Cemetery creep: Dogs thwart terrifying Williamstown sex assault

A woman is set to speak out today after being sexually assaulted at a cemetery in Williamstown.

The victim was walking her two dogs through the cemetery on Champion Road (pictured above) when a man approached her from behind.

He pushed her to the ground and attempted to pull her pants down.

That’s when the woman’s dogs, Louie and RuPaul (pictured above), came to her rescue.

They turned on the attacker who fled toward a reserve on Park Crescent.

The victim will today bravely speak publicly for the first time since the attack on Saturday, June 29, in a bid to track down her attacker.

The man is described as having a large build and was wearing a black puffer jacket and white beanie at the time of the offence.

Detective Senior Constable Jenna Sladek said police are appealing for anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.

“We know people congregate at the cemetery at night so we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or may have been in the area at the time.” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au

