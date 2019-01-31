Face tattooed sex offender in stolen car flees police in Melbourne’s south east

A registered sex offender with a recognisable face tattoo is on the run from police, after being sighted in the Hampton area yesterday.

Joel Pregnell, 37, failed to supply police with his current residential address which is part of his reporting obligations.

He was last sighted in the Hampton area yesterday, January 30, in a stolen black Suzuki Swift with registration 1LY 7UI.

When police attempted to approach Pregnell, he sped off.

Pregnell is described as being about 180cm tall, with brown eyes, a thin build, short brown hair and unshaven.

He has a tattoo of a cross on his right cheek.

Pregnell is known to frequent the St Kilda, Frankston, Bayside and the Mornington Peninsula.

Anyone who sights Pregnell is urged to contact triple zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au