Seymour man puzzled after mailbox flooded with fines addressed to seven strangers

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Seymour man puzzled after mailbox flooded with fines addressed to seven strangers

A Seymour man has been left puzzled after the mailbox of a vacant property he owns was flooded by fines addressed to seven people.

James told Neil Mitchell the property has been vacant for about six months, and was listed for rental three weeks ago.

He says there are seven letters, at least one of which is a speeding fine, addressed to seven people.

None of the names are previous residents of the property, and none of them are familiar to the owner.

“There’s either a rort somewhere or there’s a pretty big issue with Fines Victoria and their addressing system,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I’ve been in Seymour for a long time. I know most of the names in town and none of them ring a bell.

“I did open one by accident and it was a speeding fine.”

James says he suspects people may be “shuffling their addresses”.

“When you change your address through the VicRoads website you don’t need to prove you live at the new address,” he said.

Neil Mitchell
News
