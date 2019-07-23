Shane Delia shares where to buy Melbourne’s BEST sausages

Celebrated chef Shane Delia has shared the secret to a good sausage, and revealed his favourite places to buy a quality snag.

The Maha chef said making your own sausages isn’t worth the hassle, but seeking out a good butcher definitely is!

“You have to have a bit of trust in your butcher,” he told 3AW’s Denis Walter.

“Like everything, if you want something good sometimes you have to pay a little bit more, but you’re eating a far better product.”

Shane shared some of his favourite butchers.

“Gary’s Meats at the Prahran Market make amazing sausages,” he said.

“You could go to the blokes in Brunswick, Nino and Joe’s. They’ve been making beautiful Italian pork and fennel sausages for as long as I can remember!”

Shane has put his spin on the humble Bunnings snag.

He’s serving up pork and fennel sausages with smoky spicy eggplant mayonnaise at Federation Square until 6pm today to celebrate the launch of click and collect at the hardware retailer.

