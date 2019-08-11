Shane Jacobson withdraws court proceedings against former manager

Popular Australian personality, Shane Jacobson, has withdrawn court proceedings against his ex-manager hours before the first hearing.

Entertainment reporter, Peter Ford, told 3AW Breakfast the paperwork will be lodged today to advise courts the case will not go ahead.

Jacobson’s long-time manager and publicist Deb Fryers was suing the personality for allegedly unpaid commissions.

They were professionally together for around 12 years and Ms Fryers was pivotal in guiding his career.

“It has been settled privately, but no official statement has been made by either party involved,” said Ford.

“The pair allegedly split after Shane offered her only a single invite to his wedding.”

Mediation previously failed to produce an outcome, it is reported Ms Fryers withheld commissions are set at around 300,000 dollars.

