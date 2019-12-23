Shane McInnes lists his five biggest sports stories of the decade (and has a Christmas present for TJ!)
3AW sports reporter Shane McInnes says the Essendon supplements saga was the biggest sporting story of the decade in Melbourne.
He joined Tony Jones in studio on Monday.
Shane’s five biggest sports stories…
- Essendon supplements saga.
- Australian cricket ball-tampering.
- Australia’s failed World Cup bid.
- The booing of Adam Goodes.
- The drama of the Rio Olympics.
Shane, who will be broadcasting on Christmas Day, had a present for Tony Jones.
That’s the spirit, @TJch9 🤣@shanemcinnes really ramped up the Christmas cheer in studio this morning! 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/9rAg3GK1BH
— 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) December 23, 2019
