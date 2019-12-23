3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shane McInnes lists his five biggest sports stories of the decade (and has a Christmas present for TJ!)

3 hours ago
3aw mornings

3AW sports reporter Shane McInnes says the Essendon supplements saga was the biggest sporting story of the decade in Melbourne.

He joined Tony Jones in studio on Monday.

Shane’s five biggest sports stories…

  1. Essendon supplements saga.
  2. Australian cricket ball-tampering.
  3. Australia’s failed World Cup bid.
  4. The booing of Adam Goodes.
  5. The drama of the Rio Olympics.

Shane, who will be broadcasting on Christmas Day, had a present for Tony Jones.


Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw mornings
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.