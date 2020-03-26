3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shannon Lush’s recipes for hand sanitiser and antibacterial washing liquid

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

With antibacterial hand sanitiser and washing liquid in short supply as Australians stock up to fight against coronavirus, cleaning guru Shannon Lush has shared her recipes for making them at home!

Antibacterial washing machine liquid
  • 1/8th recommended quantity soap powder or liquid for front loaders, or 1/4th recommended quantity for top loaders
  • Two tablespoons bicarb soda
  • Two tablespoons white vinegar in fabric conditioner slot.
  • Optional: You can add two drops of tea tree oil to your vinegar to boost the liquid’s antibacterial properties
Hand sanitiser
  • One cup alcohol (methylated spirits or vodka)
  • Two teaspoons of glycerine
  • One teaspoon tea tree oil

Press PLAY below for more.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.