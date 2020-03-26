Shannon Lush’s recipes for hand sanitiser and antibacterial washing liquid

With antibacterial hand sanitiser and washing liquid in short supply as Australians stock up to fight against coronavirus, cleaning guru Shannon Lush has shared her recipes for making them at home!

Antibacterial washing machine liquid

1/8th recommended quantity soap powder or liquid for front loaders, or 1/4th recommended quantity for top loaders

Two tablespoons bicarb soda

Two tablespoons white vinegar in fabric conditioner slot.

Optional: You can add two drops of tea tree oil to your vinegar to boost the liquid’s antibacterial properties

Hand sanitiser

One cup alcohol (methylated spirits or vodka)

Two teaspoons of glycerine

One teaspoon tea tree oil

