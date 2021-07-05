3AW
  • VIDEO: Incredible shark sighting metres..

VIDEO: Incredible shark sighting metres from the shore at Hampton beach

4 hours ago
Hampton local Anthony wasn’t expecting this when he went for a stroll along the beach this morning!

He spotted a shark which was at least a metre long only a few metres from shore.

“It was surprising how shallow it was!,” Anthony told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“One of the fisherman … came running back and made a claim it was maybe a baby mako.

“It had that shape.

“It certainly would’ve taken a few toes off!”

It turns out it’s not the first time the shark has been sighted, either.

Listener Dean says he spotted what he thinks was the same shark last week!

