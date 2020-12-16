3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Shaun Higgins reflects on move..

Shaun Higgins reflects on move to Geelong

3 hours ago
sportsday
afl tradegeelong catsshaun higgins
Article image for Shaun Higgins reflects on move to Geelong

Geelong recruit Shaun Higgins says he is excited to move to the club from North Melbourne.

Speaking on Sportsday with Matt Granland and Jimmy Bartel, Higgins says he was “rapt” when they got the deal done.

“It’s an exciting move, not just for me, but also the family to head back home.

“Exciting to continue hopefully another 2-3 years at Geelong and be in the mix again.”

He said the hub experience was a challenge.

“I was lucky I had my wife and little girl, they were away with me, so I could get that bit of an outlet away from football.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Kelly Defina

sportsday
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332