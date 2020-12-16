Shaun Higgins reflects on move to Geelong

Geelong recruit Shaun Higgins says he is excited to move to the club from North Melbourne.

Speaking on Sportsday with Matt Granland and Jimmy Bartel, Higgins says he was “rapt” when they got the deal done.

“It’s an exciting move, not just for me, but also the family to head back home.

“Exciting to continue hopefully another 2-3 years at Geelong and be in the mix again.”

He said the hub experience was a challenge.

“I was lucky I had my wife and little girl, they were away with me, so I could get that bit of an outlet away from football.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Kelly Defina