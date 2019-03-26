She came in through the bathroom window, injured the resident and ran away

FIRST ON 3AW

A man has been injured after a woman broke into his home in Melbourne’s south-east this morning.

Police say the female intruder broke into the Hughesdale home on Warrigal Road about 5.15am.

In the spirit of the Beatles song, she came in through the bathroom window.

She was immediately confronted by the resident — a 48-year-old man — and a struggle ensued.

As a result, the man suffered a cut arm.

He remains in hospital.

The woman fled on foot and remains on the run.

Police are currently searching the area, with the large police presence prompting listeners to alert Ross and John to the story.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John discuss