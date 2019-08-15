3AW
‘She was on the front page of the paper!’: When has a lie come back to bite you?

3 hours ago
Ross and John

When have you been caught out by a lie?

That was the question posed to the 3AW Breakfast team by listener Helen after she was caught lying about the age of her ex-boyfriend.

Helen was living with her fiance when her ex-boyfriend knocked on the door to drop off an envelope.

When quizzed about his young appearance by her current partner she said he was about 26.

Inside the envelope was an invitation to his 21st birthday party.

And It turns out Helen isn’t the only one who’s had the truth catch up to them including “inveterate liars” Kate Stevenson and Jon Anderson.

