3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Sheep snatched: The ‘real challenge’..

Sheep snatched: The ‘real challenge’ in the fight to stop livestock rustling

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Sheep snatched: The ‘real challenge’ in the fight to stop livestock rustling

Ninety Merino sheep have been snatched from a farm in Moriac while the gates were unlocked for NBN works.

Vice-president of the National Farmers Federation, David Jochinke, says sheep rustling is a bigger problem than most realise.

“It’s actually more common than what people probably believe,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Livestock are worth so much, especially sheep.

“They’re very easy to rustle if you’ve got a good trailer and a dog, and a bit of know-how.”

But Mr Jochinke says farmers can do more to stamp out livestock rustling.

“The real challenge is getting farmers to speak up and actually identify that they’ve lost the sheep early enough,” he said.

“We have got this thing called electronic identification in all sheep in Victoria … however that can be removed and the animal can get reidentified, so the quicker you can identify that here is an issue … the more likely you can get it back.”

Press PLAY below to hear how farmers can increase their chances of getting stolen livestock back

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332