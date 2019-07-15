‘Sheer madness’: Stephen Jolly slams his own council’s plan to ‘sell’ street parking

More than 130 street car parking spaces are about to vanish under a plan by Yarra council to sell them off to car-share operators for just $1 per day.

The deal will hit residents in suburbs including Fitzroy, Richmond and Collingwood.

However, the plan is under attack from within.

City of Yarra Councillor Stephen Jolly described it as “sheer madness” to Ross and John.

“People in many of the inner suburbs of Yarra already find it very hard to get a park,” he said.

“And what this proposal’s going to do is they’re going to wake up one morning, and some council officer is going to be painting a bit of their street, taking away their car spots that they need, and handing them over to a private operator for a service that already exists.”

