Shelves stripped as stock shortages hit Coles supermarkets

Coles supermarkets across Victoria are experiencing stock shortages, and the supermarket giant says it’s not just because of panic buying.

Mary told Neil Mitchell she hasn’t been able to get fresh produce at her local supermarket.

“Coles in Bendigo don’t have any fresh fruit or veg,” she said.

Other listeners reported fresh fruit and milk shortages at Coles stores over the last few days.

Alan said his local supermarket hasn’t had a fresh fruit and vegetable delivery in three days.

Stock shortages come after two workers at the distribution centre in Laverton tested positive to coronavirus last week.

In a statement, Coles said employee testing at the distribution centre is to blame for a lack of stock on shelves.

“We have … experienced short-term delays in some deliveries of items to our Victorian stores as we work with the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct testing of workers employed at one of our Victorian distribution centres,” the statement read.

“We are continuing to monitor stock levels and our team is working hard to replenish our shelves as quickly as possible.”

The shortages come after Coles last week implemented purchase limits on staple food and grocery items to help manage a second wave of panic buying.