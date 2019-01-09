Shepparton man Savas Avan charged over suspicious packages sent to embassies

Victorian man Savas Avan has been charged over the series of suspicious packages received at consulates across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Shepparton man appeared in court today.

7 News reporter Cassie Zervos told Nick McCallum the Australian Federal Police arrested Avan last night.

“He has since been charged with posting 38 packages of what is believed to have been asbestos to consulates across Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra,” Cassie said.

“Forensic police have spent a large part of today raiding his Shepparton home.”

The American, British, Indian, Italian, New Zealand, Korean, Egyptian, Pakistani, Greek, Danish, Spanish, Japanese, Thai and German consulates were among those impacted in Melbourne yesterday afternoon.

Police have so far recovered 29 of these packages, with forensic testing to be undertaken on them to determine the exact composition of the material in them.

Avan made no application for bail and was remanded to reappear at court on March 4.

(Image above: Firefighters outside one of the consulates evacuated yesterday 7 News/Kristy Mayr)