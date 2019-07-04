She’s back! Beloved dog miraculously reunited with elderly owner

Image: Facebook

A stolen dog who was missing for almost two weeks has been reunited with her elderly owner.

Nine-year-old beagle, Millie, was in the back of a car when it was stolen in Blind Bight on June 22.

Geoff Schmutter, 85, went into a milk bar to get the paper and was distraught when he returned to find his vehicle and beloved dog missing.

The stolen vehicle, a Suzuki SUV, was located in Bentleigh on June 24, but there was no sign of Millie.

The dog was picked up by council rangers on Tuesday in The Avenue, Montrose.

She was taken to Animal Aid in Coldstream, where staff recognised her and notified police.

An investigation into the theft remains ongoing.