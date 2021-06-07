‘Shock’ and ‘anger’ as plot holders suddenly barred from Collingwood community garden

Access to a 42-year-old Melbourne community garden has been abruptly stopped, after a report found snakes and star pickets posed unacceptable safety risks.

More than 1000 people have been locked out of 70 allotments at the community garden in Collingwood Children’s Farm indefinitely.

It comes after a report from an external consultant which identified serious safety issues.

City of Yarra Councillor Stephen Jolly said it’s “a bit over the top”.

“If we had this type of approach to the building industry we wouldn’t have a building industry,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s easily fixed.”

Councillor Jolly said the plot holders are “were shocked at first and now they’re just plain angry”.

He says there are concerns that the farm wants the community garden gone for good.

But Collingwood Children’s Farm general manager Conor Hickey says the closure is temporary.

“I understand this has saddened a lot of people and it was sudden, but we have every intention of reopening, we have every intention of making that space safe, accessible and inclusive,” she told Neil Mitchell.

She says snakes are sighted “on a regular basis” in the area, and overgrown plots are havens for the reptiles.

“There was somebody bitten this summer right beside the community garden,” she said.

