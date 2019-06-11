‘Shocked’ Hinch all but resigned to election loss

Derryn Hinch has all but given up hope of being re-elected to the Senate but has news for anybody expecting him to go quietly.

He’ll be running again next time.

“I really wanted another six years, desperately,” Mr Hinch told Neil Mitchell.

“I reckon I’ve got about a five per cent chance on preferences, that’s all.”

Mr Hinch admits he was shocked by the result.

“Perception is everything in politics,” he said.

“I was perceived as being a friend of the Greens, which puzzled me.

“I figured I was a centrist.”

